WC looks to extend win streak against Otterbein

WILMINGTON – It’s been a while since there was such promise in a Wilmington College football season after two games.

After starting the year with a 52-27 win over Southern Virginia in the season opener, the Quakers went toe-to-toe with the Ohio Athletic Conference preseason No. 2 team Baldwin-Wallace last week before falling 13-12 in the conference opener.

Wilmington will now have a chance at a 2-1 start to the season Saturday when Otterbein visits Townsend Field for Homecoming weekend. Kickoff for the football game is set for 2 p.m.

With a win, Wilmington would have the first 2-1 start for football since the 2021 spring team. The last fall football team to start 2-1 was the 2017 team. They started 2-1 then lost seven straight to end the season 2-8.

Otterbein started the year with a 21-13 win over Ohio Wesleyan then lost to Heidelberg last weekend 34-7 in the 30th Rhine River Cup game.

Wilmington will need to find its offense after struggling last week. Quarterback Adam Dixon was the OAC offensive player of the week after throwing a school record seven touchdowns in the opener. The Yellow Jackets held Dixon to 15 of 39 passing with two interceptions and no touchdowns.

Ace Taylor and Itika Wynn provide a dynamic duo of receivers for Dixon. They have combined for 20 receptions, 280 yards and 4 touchdowns.

But Xavier Fuller and Lathan Jones provide good depth on the perimeter.

Ben Hobbs is the leadnig rusher with 163 yards on 39 attempts.

Jarod Lee, sophomore linebacker, leads a solid WC defense with 23 tackles. Trafford Dunn and Lee have 2.5 tackles for loss.

Quentin Davis leads the WC secondary with three pass breakups s well as the only sack of the year.

Wilmington is 8-14 against Otterbein since the two became OAC rivals in 2000.

The Quakers, however, have won the last three meetings by close scores, 37-33 in 2021 fall, 17-10 in 2021 spring and 28-27 in 2020 fall.

Wilmington College has partnered with Hometown Ticketing for game tickets, which have moved all digital. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets ahead of game time by visiting the WC football website.

Jake Sheriff (9), Kaleb Easley (5), Ethan Williams (19) and Austin Graves (24) celebrate the Quakers safety in last week’s 13-12 loss to Baldwin-Wallace. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/09/web1_WC_defense5.jpg Jake Sheriff (9), Kaleb Easley (5), Ethan Williams (19) and Austin Graves (24) celebrate the Quakers safety in last week’s 13-12 loss to Baldwin-Wallace. Kaylin Hildreth | WC Contributor

Football Quakers have won last three meetings with Cardinals