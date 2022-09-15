Broncos hold on for 3-2 win over Hurricane

WILMINGTON — Western Brown handed Wilmington its first loss of the week, 3-2 Thursday on the WHS courts.

“Going 3-1 on the week is the boost we’ve needed and now we need a few days of rest ahead of two SBAAC matches on the road Monday and Tuesday and the American Division tournament all day Wednesday,” WHS coach Doug Cooper said.

Wilmington is 4-9 overall, 1-5 in the American. Western Brown is 14-3 overall and 5-3 against league rivals.

The Hurricane had wins by Layne Holmes at second singles and the first doubles team of Cary Holliday and Josie Heys.

“An improvement over our 1-4 loss down there,” Cooper said. “Experience is always a factor in close matches like these and they had juniors and seniors on every court.”

SUMMARY

Sept 15, 2022

@Wilmington High School

Western Brown 3, Wilmington 2

Singles

1: Chandni Sharma was def by Liz Young 6-2, 4-6, 2-6

2: Layna Holmes def Shyla Burson 6-2, 6-2

3: Reagan Henry was def by Zoee Temple 2-6, 5-7

Doubles

1: Cary Holliday, Josie Heys def Shelby Kuttler, Emily Young 4-6, 6-3, 6-3

2: Bailey Wheeler, Katelynn Totten were def by Haylee Steele, Jordyn Lucas 3-6, 0-6