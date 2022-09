GOSHEN — The Wilmington High School junior varsity volleyball team was defeated by Goshen 24-26, 20-25 Thursday.

Aidynne Tippett had three points, two kills, three assists and three digs. Alli Bayless had five points and Lauren Diels finished with seven points, two kills, two aces and eight digs.

Lilly Trentman had three points, a kill, an ace and seven digs. Lauren Harmeling had five points, two aces and a dig. Kyli Lambcke had three kills, a dig and a block.