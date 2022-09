It’s Homecoming Week at Blanchester and Thursday night the school held its annual Homecoming Parade through the streets of downtown. The Homecoming football game will be the culmination of the festivities. Goshen visits Barbour Memorial Field and will face the Wildcats 7 p.m. Friday night.

