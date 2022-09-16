EC honors Henderson, Robarts at Volley for the Cure

LEES CREEK — With Jim Henderson and Kay Robarts honored guests, the East Clinton volleyball team defeated Bethel-Tate 25-10, 25-14, 25-9 Thursday in SBAAC National Division play.

Henderson and Robarts were honored as part of the program’s Volley For The Cure, a night that raises money and awareness for the battle against cancer.

“Tonight was bigger than volleyball,” said EC head coach Sarah Sodini. “We celebrated Jim and Kay. Our community showed up in a huge way. The East Clinton volleyball community is amazing and shows up for each other in times of need.”

Sodini said coach Angie Collom helped organize and plan the event. Players Karsyn Jamison and Jordan Collom gave pre-game speeches.

“And a huge thank you to Bethel-Tate for coming decked out in pink and to join us in our cause,” Sodini added.

Robarts was diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer in April. It has spread to her spine and has been told she has five years to live.

“With God and family by my side, I will beat this,” Kay said in a press release from Sodini.

Henderson, uncle of East Clinton freshman Emily Arnold, was diagnosed with lung cancer last fall. It metastasized and quickly became stage 4. It has caused paralysis in his legs and feet.

“Each day is a new journey,” Henderson said in a release from Sodini. “I am confident I will make my way through this with the help of God.”

On the court, Lauren Runyon had two aces, six kills, a block and three digs. Jordan Collom had two aces, 16 assists, a kill and two digs. Kami Whiteaker had six aces, four kills, a block, an assist and two digs. Libby Evanshine had 16 kills and four digs.

Luisa Rigolin had an ace, a kill and three digs. Aubrie Simpson finished with an ace and three digs while Eryn Bowman had an assist. Lauren Stonewall totaled three kills, two assists and a dig. Savannah Tolle had nine digs and Jozie Jones had three kills and a block. Megan Tong had a kill, a block, seven assists and four digs. Trinity Bain had an assist and three digs.

East Clinton is 9-2 overall and 5-1 in the league. Bethel-Tate is 5-7, 2-4.