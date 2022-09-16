Week 5 Final: Minford 41, East Clinton 7

MINFORD — A week after being shutout by Washington, Minford bounced back Friday with a 41-7 win over East Clinton.

The Falcons (4-1) led right from the start, securing a 14-0 advantage after one quarter.

East Clinton scored its only touchdown in the second quarter when Isaiah Conger reached the end zone late in the half. Lukas Runk kicked the extra point and it was 21-7 Minford.

The Falcons scored later in the half and early in the second to break the game open, 35-7. It was 41-7 after three quarter.

East Clinton (1-4) opened the season with a 34-14 win over Dayton Christian but have since lost three straight by a combined 178 to 47.

East Clinton will open SBAAC National Division play Sept. 23 at home against Bethel-Tate (2-3).

Isaiah Conger scored East Clinton’s only touchdown Friday night against Minford. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/09/web1_FB1_ec2Conger0819mel.jpg Isaiah Conger scored East Clinton’s only touchdown Friday night against Minford.