Week 5 Friday night prep football scoreboard


Akr. Coventry 56, Akr. Springfield 12

Akr. East 21, N. Royalton 11

Akr. Ellet 27, Warrensville Hts. 14

Akr. Hoban 28, Cle. St. Ignatius 7

Albany Alexander 28, Wellston 13

Alliance 34, Can. Cent. Cath. 7

Andover Pymatuning Valley 40, Ashtabula St. John 0

Antwerp 20, Defiance Tinora 14

Apple Creek Waynedale 38, Rittman 7

Arcadia 15, N. Baltimore 12

Arlington 55, Vanlue 12

Ashland 53, Mt. Vernon 7

Ashland Crestview 48, Monroeville 6

Ashtabula Edgewood 33, Chesterland W. Geauga 20

Ashville Teays Valley 21, Baltimore Liberty Union 14

Atwater Waterloo 27, Berlin Center Western Reserve 24

Aurora 69, Cuyahoga Falls 0

Austintown Fitch 42, Bennett/Olmsted/Middle Early College/East Co-op, N.Y. 20

Avon 48, Elyria 6

Avon Lake 35, Berea-Midpark 21

Bainbridge Paint Valley 53, Frankfort Adena 20

Barnesville 35, Hannibal River 21

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 27, Castalia Margaretta 13

Bay Village Bay 28, Westlake 21

Bellaire 25, Cambridge 14

Bellbrook 35, Franklin 7

Bellefontaine 48, Lewistown Indian Lake 14

Bellevue 46, Tol. Start 0

Bellville Clear Fork 36, Galion 10

Belmont Union Local 49, Sarahsville Shenandoah 20

Beloit W. Branch 48, Warren Howland 15

Bethel-Tate 49, Batavia 7

Beverly Ft. Frye 61, Vincent Warren 28

Bishop Fenwick 50, Cin. Mt. Healthy 19

Bishop Ready 49, Gahanna Cols. Academy 21

Bishop Watterson 52, Whitehall-Yearling 6

Blanchester 45, Goshen 22

Bloom-Carroll 42, Amanda-Clearcreek 13

Bloomdale Elmwood 21, Tontogany Otsego 7

Bluffton 31, Ada 7

Bowerston Conotton Valley 42, Bridgeport 18

Bowling Green 28, Holland Springfield 20

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 43, Stow-Munroe Falls 42

Brookfield 52, Campbell Memorial 13

Brooklyn 22, Wickliffe 16

Brookville 35, Carlisle 6

Brunswick 44, Euclid 13

Burton Berkshire 35, Independence 21

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 31, E. Liverpool 7

Caldwell 68, Belpre 0

Caledonia River Valley 48, Ontario 34

Can. McKinley 51, Green 19

Can. South 42, Akr. Manchester 6

Canal Fulton Northwest 40, Massillon Tuslaw 12

Canal Winchester 35, Cols. Franklin Hts. 6

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 54, Cols. Grandview Hts. 7

Canfield S. Range 48, Poland Seminary 0

Carey 48, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 7

Celina 17, Elida 3

Centerburg 28, Loudonville 21

Centerville 37, Clayton Northmont 6

Chagrin Falls 37, Orange 0

Chardon 31, Mayfield 14

Chillicothe 24, Logan 0

Chillicothe Unioto 36, Piketon 6

Chillicothe Zane Trace 49, Chillicothe Huntington 6

Cin. Anderson 51, Cin. Walnut Hills 18

Cin. Colerain 31, Cin. Sycamore 21

Cin. College Prep. 30, Newport, Ky. 22

Cin. Country Day 34, Indpls Park Tudor, Ind. 20

Cin. Deer Park 34, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 27

Cin. Elder 24, Lou. St. Xavier, Ky. 13

Cin. Hughes 46, Cin. Purcell Marian 28

Cin. Madeira 42, Cin. Finneytown 0

Cin. Mariemont 16, Cin. Indian Hill 13

Cin. McNicholas 24, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 14

Cin. Moeller 20, Cin. St. Xavier 17

Cin. Summit Country Day 16, Day. Meadowdale 10

Cin. Taft 25, Chardon NDCL 22

Cin. West Clermont 50, Cin. Turpin 20

Cin. Western Hills 30, Cin. Gamble Montessori 0

Cin. Winton Woods 41, Morrow Little Miami 7

Cin. Withrow 28, Trotwood-Madison 18

Cin. Woodward 28, Glouster Trimble 20

Cin. Wyoming 31, Reading 0

Circleville Logan Elm 21, Circleville 0

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 31, Harrison 17

Clay-Battelle, W.Va. 41, Beallsville 8

Cle. Glenville 20, Cle. Collinwood 0

Cle. Hay 48, Cle. John Adams 6

Cle. Hts. 55, Lorain 24

Cle. Lincoln W. 33, Cle. E. Tech 0

Cle. Rhodes 38, Cle. JFK 14

Clyde 34, Tol. Scott 16

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 43, Chesapeake 6

Coldwater 41, St. Henry 7

Collins Western Reserve 49, Plymouth 29

Cols. Crusaders 27, Tol. Woodward 0

Cols. Hamilton Twp. 32, Lancaster Fairfield Union 24

Cols. Upper Arlington 14, Groveport-Madison 13

Columbia Station Columbia 56, Sheffield Brookside 14

Conneaut 33, Rootstown 14

Corning Miller 53, Millersport 12

Crown City S. Gallia 40, Portsmouth Sciotoville 34

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 36, Wooster Triway 6

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 49, Cols. DeSales 7

Cuyahoga Hts. 17, Garfield Hts. Trinity 0

Dalton 35, Smithville 7

Danville 32, Galion Northmor 7

Day. Carroll 44, Oxford Talawanda 37

DeGraff Riverside 28, Day. Northridge 22

Defiance 42, Kenton 6

Defiance Ayersville 42, Edgerton 22

Delaware Buckeye Valley 15, Cols. Bexley 7

Delaware Hayes 55, Westerville N. 34

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 23, Hilliard Davidson 14

Delphos Jefferson 21, Convoy Crestview 7

Delta 28, Bryan 12

Dola Hardin Northern 47, Lima Perry 0

Dresden Tri-Valley 23, New Lexington 12

Dublin Coffman 35, Westerville Cent. 7

Dublin Jerome 27, Hilliard Bradley 24

Dublin Scioto 17, Worthington Kilbourne 3

E. Can. 34, Magnolia Sandy Valley 28

Eaton 31, Waynesville 21

Edon 48, Montpelier 7

Elyria Cath. 23, Rocky River 21

Erie Cathedral Prep, Pa. 49, Solon 14

Fairfield 45, Cin. Oak Hills 17

Fairfield Christian 56, Grove City Christian 21

Findlay Liberty-Benton 70, Cory-Rawson 0

Franklin Furnace Green 43, Fairview, Ky. 18

Franklin Middletown Christian 24, Cin. Clark Montessori 14

Fredericktown 43, Mt. Gilead 22

Fremont Ross 25, Tol. St. Francis 22

Ft. Loramie 34, Day. Dunbar 22

Ft. Recovery 21, Delphos St. John’s 19

Gahanna Lincoln 22, Pickerington Cent. 20

Gallipolis Gallia 36, Portsmouth 34

Garfield Hts. 20, Maple Hts. 14

Garrettsville Garfield 40, Newton Falls 7

Gates Mills Hawken 62, Orwell Grand Valley 28

Germantown Valley View 56, Middletown Madison Senior 0

Gibsonburg 44, Northwood 27

Girard 49, Cortland Lakeview 0

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 47, Newcomerstown 16

Grafton Midview 28, Amherst Steele 21

Granville 48, Johnstown Northridge 6

Greenfield McClain 48, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 14

Grove City 48, Marysville 35

Hamilton Badin 23, Hamilton Ross 0

Hamler Patrick Henry 26, Metamora Evergreen 0

Hanoverton United 44, Leetonia 0

Harrod Allen E. 7, Columbus Grove 0

Haviland Wayne Trace 40, Hicksville 6

Hilliard Darby 37, Lancaster 21

Hillsboro 31, Batavia Clermont NE 12

Holgate 44, Lakeside Danbury 26

Howard E. Knox 14, Cardington-Lincoln 7

Hubbard 21, Struthers 14

Huber Hts. Wayne 48, Miamisburg 26

Hudson 17, Wadsworth 7

Hunting Valley University 59, E. Cle. Shaw 22

Ironton 55, S. Point 12

Jackson 20, Wheelersburg 12

Jamestown Greeneview 35, Mechanicsburg 0

Jefferson Area 31, Niles McKinley 14

Jeromesville Hillsdale 47, Doylestown Chippewa 14

Johnson Central, Ky. 54, Waverly 7

Kent Roosevelt 59, Copley 50

Kettering Alter 24, Cin. NW 20

Kings Mills Kings 41, Milford 7

Kirtland 43, Geneva 13

LaGrange Keystone 33, Wellington 6

Leipsic 55, Spencerville 14

Lewis Center Olentangy 41, Grove City Cent. Crossing 27

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 43, Newark 7

Lexington 22, Wooster 21

Liberty Center 16, Archbold 0

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 21, Hamilton 7

Linsly, W.Va. 30, St. Clairsville 14

Lisbon Beaver 31, Keyser, W.Va. 10

Lodi Cloverleaf 42, Mogadore Field 28

London 41, St. Paris Graham 28

Lou. DuPont Manual, Ky. 20, Cin. La Salle 16

Loveland 14, Lebanon 13

Lowellville 62, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 20

Lyndhurst Brush 37, Akr. North 0

Macedonia Nordonia 33, Twinsburg 3

Mansfield Sr. 21, New Philadelphia 10

Mantua Crestwood 21, Beachwood 17

Maria Stein Marion Local 38, New Bremen 16

Marietta 14, Ripley, W.Va. 0

Mason 10, Middletown 7

Massillon 31, Lakewood St. Edward 28

Massillon Jackson 32, Massillon Perry 31

McArthur Vinton County 21, Athens 6

McComb 35, Pandora-Gilboa 28

McConnelsville Morgan 31, Coshocton 0

McDermott Scioto NW 37, Lucasville Valley 22

McDonald 41, Sebring McKinley 8

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 86, Crestline 8

Medina 56, Strongsville 35

Medina Buckeye 29, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 23

Medina Highland 35, Barberton 0

Miami Valley Christian Academy 32, Cin. Riverview East 20

Milan Edison 34, Norwalk 0

Milan, Ind. 47, Hamilton New Miami 6

Millbury Lake 49, Elmore Woodmore 7

Millersburg W. Holmes 56, Mansfield Madison 0

Milton-Union 63, Troy Christian 0

Minford 41, Lees Creek E. Clinton 7

Minster 39, Anna 21

Mogadore 18, Lucas 14

Monroe 34, Day. Oakwood 20

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 20, Van Buren 16

Mt. Orab Western Brown 51, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 14

Mt. Victory Ridgemont 24, Morral Ridgedale 0

N. Can. Hoover 41, Can. Glenoak 31

N. Lewisburg Triad 26, Spring. Greenon 7

N. Olmsted 69, Fairview 14

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 42, Attica Seneca E. 0

Navarre Fairless 42, Orrville 14

Nelsonville-York 32, Oak Hill 13

New Carlisle Tecumseh 35, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 14

New Madison Tri-Village 37, Ansonia 36

New Middletown Spring. 20, Mineral Ridge 12

New Richmond 42, Norwood 13

Newark Licking Valley 41, Hebron Lakewood 0

Oak Glen, W.Va. 25, Toronto 8

Oak Harbor 56, Tol. Bowsher 0

Oberlin Firelands 65, Oberlin 0

Olmsted Falls 42, N. Ridgeville 10

Oregon Clay 42, Lima Sr. 14

Ottawa-Glandorf 14, Lima Bath 0

Painesville Harvey 42, Middlefield Cardinal 7

Painesville Riverside 59, Madison 0

Parma Hts. Holy Name 42, Parma 6

Pataskala Licking Hts. 27, Newark Cath. 17

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 28, Johnstown 8

Paulding 29, Sherwood Fairview 10

Pemberville Eastwood 34, Genoa Area 26

Peninsula Woodridge 28, Norton 21, OT

Perry 29, Ashtabula Lakeside 6

Perrysburg 42, Napoleon 7

Philo 20, Zanesville W. Muskingum 14

Pickerington N. 47, Reynoldsburg 21

Pioneer N. Central 46, Fairport Harbor Harding 0

Piqua 42, Sidney 6

Plain City Jonathan Alder 31, Richwood N. Union 28

Pomeroy Meigs 37, Bidwell River Valley 20

Port Clinton 47, Tol. Rogers 16

Portsmouth Notre Dame 62, Zanesville Rosecrans 26

Portsmouth W. 42, Cols. KIPP 8

Powell Olentangy Liberty 27, New Albany 0

Proctorville Fairland 34, Ironton Rock Hill 27

Racine Southern 42, Manchester 0

Ravenna SE 44, Minerva 13

Rayland Buckeye 68, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 12

Richmond Edison 34, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 0

Rocky River Lutheran W. 45, Vermilion 0

Rossford 47, Fostoria 7

S. Decatur, Ind. 55, Cin. Hillcrest 20

STVM 42, Sandusky 14

Salem 23, Parma Padua 21

Salineville Southern 51, Columbiana 14

Sandusky Perkins 29, Huron 28

Shaker Hts. 21, Bedford 14

Shelby 33, Marion Harding 3

Sidney Lehman 22, Casstown Miami E. 9

Sparta Highland 45, Marion Pleasant 6

Spring. Cath. Cent. 34, W. Jefferson 28, 2OT

Spring. NE 50, S. Charleston SE 0

Spring. Shawnee 53, Spring. NW 13

Springboro 21, Kettering Fairmont 19

Springfield 49, Beavercreek 17

Steubenville 29, Dover 13

Streetsboro 45, Ravenna 7

Sugar Grove Berne Union 21, Beaver Eastern 14

Sugarcreek Garaway 51, Strasburg-Franklin 14

Sullivan Black River 29, Lorain Clearview 28

Sycamore Mohawk 12, Bucyrus Wynford 8

Sylvania Northview 31, Maumee 28

Tallmadge 42, Richfield Revere 8

Thomas Worthington 34, Galloway Westland 14

Thornville Sheridan 21, New Concord John Glenn 7

Tiffin Calvert 44, Fremont St. Joseph 14

Tiffin Columbian 62, Tol. Waite 8

Tipp City Tippecanoe 45, Riverside Stebbins 7

Tol. Cent. Cath. 28, Tol. St. John’s 7

Tol. Christian 56, Stryker 22

Tol. Ottawa Hills 51, W. Unity Hilltop 0

Tol. Whitmer 38, Findlay 14

Trenton Edgewood 35, Day. Chaminade Julienne 21

Troy 40, Fairborn 7

Uhrichsville Claymont 27, Lore City Buckeye Trail 0

Uniontown Lake 35, Louisville 7

Upper Sandusky 54, Bucyrus 21

Urbana 47, Spring. Kenton Ridge 7

Valley Wetzel, W.Va. 32, New Matamoras Frontier 12

Van Wert 70, St. Marys Memorial 41

Vandalia Butler 29, W. Carrollton 6

Versailles 41, Rockford Parkway 0

W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 28, Union City Mississinawa Valley 14

W. Chester Lakota W. 31, Cin. Princeton 7

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 34, Malvern 7

W. Liberty-Salem 27, Cedarville 10

Wapakoneta 27, Lima Shawnee 0

Warren Champion 37, Leavittsburg LaBrae 14

Warren JFK 28, Alliance Marlington 7

Warsaw River View 39, Byesville Meadowbrook 28

Washington C.H. 50, Cols. St. Charles 21

Waterford 29, Reedsville Eastern 13

Wauseon 35, Swanton 6

Waynesfield-Goshen 49, Marion Elgin 12

Weir, W.Va. 35, Martins Ferry 20

Wellsville 46, E. Palestine 14

West Salem Northwestern 28, Creston Norwayne 20

Westerville S. 31, Sunbury Big Walnut 24

Wheeling Central, W.Va. 45, Shadyside 7

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 15, Sylvania Southview 0

Willard 41, Kansas Lakota 31

Williamsburg 54, Lockland 14

Williamsport Westfall 30, Southeastern 14

Willoughby S. 35, Eastlake North 14

Wilmington 49, Cin. Aiken 0

Windham 39, Louisville Aquinas 22

Worthington Christian 63, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 21

Xenia 55, Greenville 21

Youngs. Chaney High School 16, Canfield 13

Youngs. Ursuline 28, Warren Harding 14

Zanesville 22, Heath 11

Zanesville Maysville 24, Crooksville 0

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 35, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 7

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Columbiana Crestview vs. Youngs. Liberty, ccd.

