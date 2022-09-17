Week 5 Final: Wilmington 49, Aiken 0

WILMINGTON – Wilmington pitched its second straight shutout, blanking Cincinnati Aiken 49-0 Friday at Alumni Field.

The Hurricane (2-3) cashed three Falcon interceptions in for scores.

Caydn Denniston scored three touchdowns and Thad Stuckey added a pair.

Denniston scored on a 13-yard run two plays after a Jonathan Custis interception to put the Hurricane up 14-0 on the first play of the second quarter.

Denniston’s first score came on Wilmington’s first drive of the game, a 4-yard run capping a 12-play, 62-yard march spanning 3:44.

Denniston’s third score, a 54-yard run 2:30 before the break gave Wilmington a 28-0 cushion heading into the intermission.

Stuckey hurdled a defender on his way to a 39-yard scoring romp three minutes into the second quarter to set the score at 21-0.

He culminated Wilmington’s two-minute drive to start the second half with a 19-yard run that gave the Hurricane a 35-0 advantange and a running clock for the remainder of the evening.

Luke Achtermann’s interception set up Aiden Price’s 13-yard quarterback keeper at the 5:14 mark of the third quarter to make it 42-0.

Luke Johnson’s 38-yard pick six later in the period rounded out the scoring.

Aiken fell to 1-3.

Wilmington begins SBAAC American Division action next Friday when it hosts 1-4 Batavia for Homecoming.

