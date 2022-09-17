WC volleyball drops pair to open Michigan trip

ALBION, Mich. — The Wilmington College volleyball team opened its trip to Michigan with a pair of straight-set defeats Friday, one to 22nd-ranked Albion College 25-21, 25-18, 25-18 and to Wheaton College (Ill.) 25-17, 25-19, 25-21 in a neutral-site match at Albion’s Kresge Gymnasium.

In the match with Albion, the host Britons tallied a .264 attack percentage while holding the Fightin’ Quakers to a .134 clip. Albion also tallied six team blocks and nine service aces while WC had four aces and three blocks as a team. Sofia Thomas finished with a dozen kills while setter Andie Dolven dished out 21 assists and was joined by Blake O’Brien and Sydney Geibel to notch double-digit digs.

For the Britons, who are currently ranked No. 22 in the most recent American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Top 25 Poll which is the highest in program history, Chloe Webber had a dozen kills while Jesse Hepner added nine and Mariah Brenz tallied six on a .545 hitting percentage. Brenz, also Albion’s setter, assisted on 36 of the team’s 45 kills while Courtney Companion tallied 19 digs.

In the match with Wheaton, the Thunder doubled up the Quakers in attack percentage (.312 to .156) and were led by the duo of Caroline Capps and Jordan Benford who put down 25 kills and combined to hit over a .500 clip. Setter Davis Whitehead dished out 40 assists and contributed on the team’s lone block while Grace Autry had 15 digs.

For Wilmington, Geibel hit a .429 clip with 10 kills and just a single attack error on 21 swings while Thomas added six kills. Dolven assisted on 22-of-27 kills while Macee Hamilton had 11 digs.

The Quakers return to action for two matches at Olivet College today.