Heys third, WC men 8th at All-Ohio meet

CEDARVILLE — The Wilmington College men’s cross country team finished eighth Friday out of 29 teams at at the All-Ohio Intercollegiate Championships hosted by Cedarville University.

The Fightin’ Quakers were second as a team among Division III schools, behind only Otterbein University who placed third. Walsh University came away with the win scoring 61 points.

The WC women were 33rd in the meet. Bella Stevens, Julia Bystrom and AJ Houseman led the way for the Quakers as all three finished within 15 spots of each other. The trio all held times under 24 minutes in the 5,000-meter race. Kaitlyn Rauch and Morgan Fleischer rounded out the scoring for the Quakers.

On the men’s side, a trio of WC runners finished in the top 36 with Simon Heys leading the way in third place (24:22.0). After a hot race last week, Noah Tobin lowered his personal best in the 8,000-meter run with a 16th-place time of 24:53. George Rickett rounded out the trio with a 36th-place finishing time of 25:26. Eric Reynolds and Tate Yoder finished off the scoring for the squad.

Wilmington will have a week off before heading to Lansing, Mich. for Pre-Nationals.

