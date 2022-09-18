WC volleyball with big bounce back at Olivet

OLIVET, Mich. — The Wilmington College volleyball team rebounded from a pair of defeats Friday to end the Albion-Olivet Tournament with an even 2-2 record.

On Saturday, the Fightin’ Quakers swept the host Comets 25-13, 25-19, 25-17 and edged Spalding University in five sets 25-15, 23-25, 25-13, 24-26, 15-3.

In the victory over the Comets, WC used a balanced offensive attack as five Quakers – Sydney Geibel, Joy Bebe, Sarah Brown, Sofia Thomas and Bailey Pohlman – tallied at least five kills. Setter Andie Dolven dished out 26 assists while Blake O’Brien tallied 15 digs.

In the match with the Eagles,Geibel and Lili Green both had 13 kills while Green led the team with a .393 attack percentage. Dolven crossed the 1,000 career assist mark by assisting on 47 of WC’s 56 kills as a team while O’Brien had 40 digs in the five-set match that spanned just more than two hours.

Wilmington returns to action at Bluffton University 7 p.m. Wednesday.