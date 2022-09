CINCINNATI — Five players scored goals Saturday as Clinton-Massie routed Seven Hills 5-1 in girls soccer action

Clinton-Massie is 8-0-1 on the year.

Marina Feldhaus, Aiden Eades, Bre Pyburn, Kayla Wilson and Danica Bullock found the back of the net for the Falcons.

Sydney Crowe had two assists while Eades, Feldhaus and Macy Kreider also had assists.

Ava Dondero made 14 saves in goal for Massie. Peyton Bills had two saves.