Wyss, Seabaugh lead local runners at BT invite

BETHEL — Molly Seabaugh and Drew Wyss led local runners Saturday at the Bethel-Tate Invitational cross country meet.

Seabaugh, an East Clinton junior, was fifth in 22:41 in the girls race.

Wyss, of Blanchester, was ninth in the boys race in 18:57.

Kaci Grillot was the only BHS runner in the girls race. Dylan Arnold ws the top EC runners in the boys race, placing 38t in 21:31.

“We talked about the course being flat and figured we’d see some new PRs,” East Clinton coach Josh Simmons said. “Most impressive PRs go to Maddie Beitusch and Wade Smith. It makes us happy when an athletes puts in hard work and sees the reward.”

SUMMARY

Sept 17, 2022

Bethel-Tate Invitational

@Bethel-Tate High School

Girls Results

1, Peyton Dooloukas (Go) 20:02

5, Molly Seabaugh (EC) 22:41

22, Kaylyn Deaton (EC) 25:22

61, Kaci Grillot (BL) 37:15

Boys Results

1, Noah Bunting (CNE) 18:00

9, Drew Wyss (BL) 18:57

38, Dylan Arnold (EC) 21:31

47, Jacob George (EC) 22:18

57, Dru Simmons (EC) 22:54

58, Carson Wyss (BL) 22:55

66, Nikolas Gates (EC) 23:35

74, Kaleb Tabor (BL) 24:25

78, Hayden Beiting (EC) 24:39

83, Elyon Hackmann (EC) 25;30

99, Brendon Crothers (BL) 31:41

102, Clive Johnson (EC) 33:10