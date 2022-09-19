Maura’s missile lifts WC women to 1-0 triumph

WILMINGTON, Ohio – Maura Carr, getting her first collegiate start at center back, broke a scoreless deadlock with a 35-yard strike off a set piece in the 72nd minute to lift the Wilmington College women’s soccer team to a 1-0 victory over Manchester University on Sunday afternoon.

“Maura’s goal was a unbelievable strike, Head Coach Nick Kinder said. “She’s showcased her ability to hit free kicks in training and was fully confident stepping up to the ball in that moment. We’ve had several different players step up in key moments of games this year and today was her turn to rise to the challenge.”

The Fightin’ Quakers allowed just three total shots and the Spartans’ only shot on net came from distance in the 42nd minute and was easily saved by Lauren Galloway. Wilmington, which took 16 shots of its own in the game, nearly scored midway through the first half on a Heidi Edens header, but went into halftime scoreless.

After Carr’s goal midway through the second half, the hosts generated more scoring chances as Alex Wilson and Elizabeth Matthews each took two shots within five minutes of the goal, but couldn’t beat Manchester goalkeeper Brie Spagnolo a second time. The Spartans’ best chance to score game in the 81st minute as Chaelinn Hutchins found space at the top of the 18-yard box, but her shot sailed wide left of goal.

Galloway earned the win to improve to 4-2-0 wile Spagnolo, who tallied six saves, took the loss. Manchester played a man down the final three-plus minutes as Alaina Karkoff was sent off with a second yellow card. Edens and Wilson combined for half of Wilmington’s 16 shots. Additionally, the Quakers earned seven corner kicks and didn’t surrender a single one.

“I was very happy to get a result today as its a huge ask of the players to play two games in less than 24 hours,” said Kinder. “We knew our depth on the roster would play a role today. We had a bit of a sluggish start, but we responded very well to some halftime adjustments and took control of the game.”

Wilmington (4-2-0) closes out a four-game homestand with Mount St. Joseph University on Wednesday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

