Hurricane sweeps home volleyball rivals

WILMINGTON — Facing two non-league foes, Wilmington picked up two wins Saturday in volleyball action at Fred Summers Court.

The Hurricane (9-3) defeated Cedarville 25-12, 25-27, 25-21 and McClain 25-17, 30-28.

Against Cedarville, Brynn Bryant had nine kills, 15 assists, two aces and 12 digs. Ashley Delph had two kills and a dig while Caroline Diels had eight kills, 17 assists, an ace, 14 digs and a block. Sydney McCord had seven kills, an ace, a dig and five blocks at the net.

Kayla O’Dell had an assist, an ace and 10 digs. Lexus Reiley had eight kills, a dig and two blocks. Madison Schuster had a kill, an ace, a team-high 31 passes and 17 digs. Lisbon Smith had three kills, two aces, 10 digs and a block.

Against McClain, Smith had five kills and nine digs. Schuster had an ace, 13 digs and a team-best 33 passes. Layla Reynolds had four digs and Reiley totaled two kills and a dig. O’Dell had nine digs.

McCord posted three kills, an ace, three digs and a block. Diels had three kills, 17 assists, an ace and five digs. Delph had three kills and an assist while Bryant had nine kills, seven assists, two aces and nine digs.