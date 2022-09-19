Palafox sisters lead Goshen over Wilmington

GOSHEN — Led by the Palafox sisters, Goshen defeated Wilmington 3-2 Monday in SBAAC American Division tennis.

“Hats off to Heidi and Blanca Palafox on wonderful careers at Goshen,” WHS head coach Doug Cooper said. “They’ve gotten better every year and they are both very tough to play. Congrats also to senior Faith Pitts, who after losing an epic three-set battle last year against Chandni (Sharma) in the rain, has hung very tough this season pulling out very close wins at third singles.”

Wilmington goes to 4-10 overall, 1-6 in the American Division. Goshen is 9-2 overall and 7-2 in the league.

Both WHS doubles pairings were victorious in this one, Cary Holliday and Bailey Wheeler on the first court and the Sofia Castillo and Josie Heys on the second court.

“I’m proud of my team for showing improvement and competing on all courts,” Cooper said.

SUMMARY

Sept 19, 2022

@Goshen High School

Goshen 3, Wilmington 2

Singles

1: Chandni Sharma was def by Heidy Palafox 0-6, 1-6

2: Layna Holmes was def by Blanca Palafox 0-6, 0-6

3: Reagan Henry was def by Faith Pitts 6-3, 4-6, 5-7

Doubles

1: Cary Holliday, Bailey Wheeler def M. Hammond, E. Hager 7-5, 6-2

2: Josie Heys, Sofia Castillo def E. Pyott, M. Mackey 6-0, 6-0