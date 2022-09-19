Wildcats, Bulldogs play 9 at WIlmington Elks 797 GC

WILMINGTON — Blanchester and Batavia met Monday in girls golf action at the Elks 797 Golf Course.

“Even though neither school was able to field a full team, it was still nice to get more experience playing in a match,” BHS coach Jamey Grogg said. “We were able to work on some things that we haven’t done in any of our other matches this season, which will be extremely helpful when we play in the sectional tournament next Monday.”

Zoey Hupp of Blanchester posted the low score among the five golfers with a 56. Teammate Alivia Brewster had a 67.

Reva Riel had 61 for Batavia while Grace Felts shot 62 and Abby Jayne Huhn came in with 67.