Week 6 Preview: Blanchester at Clermont NE

It’s not really a complaint as much as it is reality but Blanchester football coach Jon Mulvihill said his team could have been better on offense in last week’s win over Goshen.

“It’s hard to believe that with over 600 yards of total offense, we still had some things that we could have done better,” Mulvihill in light of a 45-22 victory over the Warriors in Week 5.

The Wildcats will begin SBAAC National Division play this week at Clermont Northeastern. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at CNE. The Rockets will be celebrating their annual Homecoming this week.

Blanchester has won 11 straight meetings with Clermont Northeastern, dating back to the Rockets 39-27 win in 2010. During the win streak, the Wildcats have outscored the Rockets 447 to 112.

Blanchester is 3-2 and has won two straight since being shutout by Waynesville 45-0 in Week 3.

A week after offensive tackle Ty Goodwin ran for 288 yards and two touchdownss, Blanchester got another big performance in the 23-point win over Goshen. Michael Mulvihill, the quarterback who missed Week 4 and forced the team to go with the unusual offensive gameplan, was back and made his mark. The sophomore passed for a school record 438 yards and four scores while running for 132 yards and another score.

Bryce Sipple was the favorite target with 13 receptions for 179 yards and two touchdowns. However, Dustin Trace was the big-play guy with TD catches of 70 and 80 yards.

Clermont Northeastern began the season 2-0 but has lost to Batavia, Summit Country and Hillsboro.

“CNE has some talented athletes,” said Mulvihill. “Jake Mott is the league’s leading rusher. CJ Boothby is one of if not the fastest kid in the league. They have the speed to cause us some problems.”

Mulvihill said his team must get better on special teams in order to win games down the stretch.

“(The Rockets) special teams are good. They have a good punter and kicker and their returns are pretty good,” the BHS coach said.

