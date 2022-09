GEORGETOWN — The Blanchester girls soccer team was defeated by Georgetown 4-2 Thursday in SBAAC National Division play.

The G-Men went up 3-0 before Blanchester rallied within 3-2. Olivia Potts off Hailey Harris’s corner kick made it 1-0 then Jaida Jones scored on a breakaway.

Georgetown added a goal in the second half for the final margin.

Tori Potts of Blanchester had 25 saves in goal.

Both teams are 2-9 overall and 2-5 in the National Division.