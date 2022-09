WILMINGTON — Clinton-Massie defeated Blanchester Thursday in boys golf action at the Elks 797 Golf Course, 187 to 200.

Quinton Smith of Clinton-Massie was the match medalist with a 43 on the 2,773-yard par 35 back nine.

For Blanchester, Andrew Osborn had a 44 and Evan Malott carded a 47. Mason Saxour of BHS had a 53 and Eason Jones came in with a 56.