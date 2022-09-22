Massie boys still fit to be tied after 1-1 decision

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — For the fifth time in 11 matches, the Clinton-Massie boys soccer team ended a match with a tie.

The Falcons battled Western Brown to a 1-1 tie Thursday in SBAAC American Division play at Frank Irelan Field.

The result comes a day after Massie and Batavia played to a 0-0 tie in a match shortened due to thunderstorms in the area.

Against Batavia, Weston Carpenter and Carson Meyers created scoring chances but Massie was unable to convert. Richie Federle had a shot that sailed over the goal frame.

The Falcons defense played well, with Elias Scott making a key save and Javen Carpenter blocking a Bulldog shot on goal. Gabe Muterspaw and Matt Zimmerman played well on defense.

The Falcons are now 5-1-5 in all matches and 2-0-4 in the American Division.

Western Brown is 3-4-2 overall, 3-1-2 in the American.

Batavia leads the loops at 4-0-1 with a 5-2-1 record in all matches.