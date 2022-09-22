Dondero, Crowe power Falcons to 3-0 win over Broncos

MT. ORAB — Sydney Crowe’s hat trick propelled Clinton-Massie to a 3-0 win over Western Brown Thursday in SBAAC American Division play.

Ava Dondero made seven saves in goal for the shutout, the third in the last four matches for the Falcons.

The Falcons go to 5-0 in the American Division and 9-0-1 overall.

Batavia also is unbeaten in American Division competition.

The Broncos are now 5-3-1 overall and 2-3-1 in the division.

Crowe scored three goals with assists going to three different players — Aiden Eades, Kayla Wilson, Macy Kreider.