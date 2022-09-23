EC shrugs off slow start, blanks Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG — Improving to 11-2 on the year, East Clinton dismantled Lynchburg-Clay 25-17, 25-15, 25-9 Thursday in non-league volleyball.

Coach Sarah Sodini said the Astros got off to a slow start but then really came together as a team in the third set.

Lauren Runyon stepped up and played well, Sodini said, recording two aces, 14 kills, a block an assist and four digs.

Also, Trinity Bain had a dig and Savannah Tolle finished with four digs. Megan Tong had five aces, three kills, 16 assists and three digs. Jozie Jones had three aces and two digs. Lauren Stonewall contributed a block and an assist.

Eryn Bowman had a kill and an assist. Aubrie Simpson had an ace and three digs. Libby Evanshine finished with three aces, 15 kills and six digs. Kamie Whiteaker had an ace, four kills and a dig. Jordan Collom had two aces, 15 assists and two digs.