Clinton-Massie wins SBAAC American Div. tennis tournament

WILMINGTON — Clinton-Massie won the SBAAC American Division tennis tournament championship Friday afternoon.

The league tournament was held at the Wilmington High School tennis courts.

There are several league matches to be played before an overall league champion is official. But Clinton-Massie finished its regular season at 10-0 and won the league tournament, so regardless of the remaining results the Falcons will be American Division champions, officially ending Wilmington’s four-year run on top.

The final tournament results had Massie edging Western Brown by a single point with Goshen third. Wilmington was fourth in the final team standings.

Clinton-Massie Mikayla Wonderly and Brylie Green were the first doubles tournament championship with a 6-3, 6-3 win over a Western Brown duo.

Wilmington’s Cary Holliday and Bailey Wheeler was third at first doubles.

At first singles, Addison Swope of Clinton-Massie was runnerup while Chandni Sharma of Wilmington was fourth.

At second singles, Massie Maria Jones was runnerup while Layna Holmes of WHS placed fifth.

At third singles, the Falcons were yet again second as Lilly Logsdon was runnerup. Reagan Henry of Wilmington finished fourth.

The second doubles team of Elle Dunham and Noel Gasaway were runnersup for Clinton-Massie as they lost a marathon title match, 6-3, 4-6, 7-5.

Josie Heys and Sofia Castillo of WHS were fifth at second doubles.