Week 6 Final: Bethel-Tate 41, East Clinton 0

LEES CREEK — East Clinton lost its fourth straight Friday night to Bethel-Tate 41-0.

The SBAAC National Division defeat puts the Astros at 0-1 in league play and 1-5 overall. During the current losing streak, the Astros have been outscored 219-47.

Sabina resident Bill Anders was honored at the game for being inducted recently into the Ohio State University Athletics Hall of Fame.

The Tigers took a 14-0 first quarter lead on a Cam Snider touchdown pass to Jordan Essig and a Will Rapp interception return for touchdown.

Snider had a passing touchdown and rushing touchdown to go along with an extra point kick as the Tigers continued to pull away from the Astros.

Bethel-Tate has won three in a row after starting the year 0-3. The Tigers are the defending National Division champions.

East Clinton was originally scheduled to play Fayetteville in Week 7 but the Rockets dropped football this season. So the Astros will travel to Mississinawa Valley 7 p.m. Friday night for a non-league game.

