Week 6 Final: Wilmington 62, Batavia 14

WILMINGTON — Thad Stuckey rushed for four touchdowns and Aiden Price passed for three more as Wilmington defeated Batavia 62-14 Friday at Alumni Field.

The win for the Hurricane, the third straight after three losses to start the season, came as alumni from near and far came back to WHS for Homecoming.

Stuckey had two TD runs in both the first and second quarters as the Hurricane blew out the Bulldogs.

Price followed Stuckey’s two scores to start the game with TD passes to Alexander Massie and Eddie Brooks to make it 27-7 with 9:12 to go in the second quarter.

Bryson Schutte came up with an interception to set-up Caydn Denniston’s touchdown run at the 6:45 mark of the second.

Stuckey scored two more TDs sandwiched around a Price to Zane Smith 43-yard touchdown as the Hurricane took a 55-7 lead into the lockerroom.

Playing under a running clock in the second half, Wilmington added a third quarter Price run for a touchdown to make it 62-7.

Jonathan Custis had extra point kicks on all but the first Hurricane touchdown.

Wilmington (3-3) is scheduled to play at Goshen Friday night. The Hurricane lost the first three games by a combined 29 points and have won the last three games by a combined 142 points.

Thad Stuckey had 4 TDs Friday night (Gordon Cordell, Shades of Excellence Photography File Photo) https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/09/web1_FB2_wilTStuckey0826gc.jpg Thad Stuckey had 4 TDs Friday night (Gordon Cordell, Shades of Excellence Photography File Photo)