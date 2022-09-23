Week 6 Final: Blanchester 45, Clermont NE 21

OWENSVILLE – Michael Mulvihill reached paydirt five times Friday, four of them in the first half, to help Blanchester spoil Clermont Northeastern’s homecoming with a 45-21 victory.

It was the Southern Buckeye Conference National Division opener for both schools.

Blanchester has won 12 straight in the series.

The Rockets (2-4, 0-1) have dropped four straight since starting the season with two wins.

Mulvihill carried the ball into the end zone from 5, 3 and 5 yards out on Blan’s first three drives to give the Wildcats (4-2, 1-0) an 18-0 advantage. The latter two scores were sandwiched around a Rocket fumble on a kickoff return.

Following Mulvihill’s third score, CNE marched 69 yards in 14 plays to pull within 18-7 with 3:14 left in the first half.

Mulvihill added another first-half touchdown, six seconds before the intermission on a two-yard plunge. He set up his score with a 49-yard romp the play before on 4th-and-4 from Blan’s 49.

The Wildcats went up 32-7 on their first drive of the second half on Sammy Roush’s one-yard TD run that capped a drive that chewed nearly six minutes of clock.

Blan had a chance to force a running clock a drive later, following a CNE fumble, but a Rocket defender made a circus catch in the end zone for an interception.

Two plays later, C.J. Boothby raced 73 yards to cut Blan’s lead to 32-13 with 1:36 left in the third quarter.

The teams traded scores on the next three drives. Wildcat Bryce Sipple went 24 yards to the end zone to make it 39-13 Wildcats with 10:31 left in the game. CNE got a 52-yard TD reception from Grant Brown three minutes later to set the score at 39-21. Mulvihill’s final score of the evening, a 27-yard run, rounded out the scoring.

Blanchester returns to action at home next Friday versus 5-1 Williamsburg.

