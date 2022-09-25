Galloway, WC women blank Franklin on the road

FRANKLIN, Ind. – Shannon Jamieson scored unassisted in the sixth minute and the Wilmington College women’s soccer defense allowed just four shots in a 1-0 victory over Franklin College on the road Saturday afternoon.

“We’ve talked a lot as a team about how we start games and we came out on the front foot today scoring quickly,” WC head coach Nick Kinder said. “Grabbing ahold of that momentum, especially on the road, makes the game much easier and allows us to play the way we want to play.”

The Quakers earned two corner kicks early, with an Alex Wilson shot sandwiched in between, and the second one proved to setup the game-winner as Jamieson fired a ball that curved just inside the far post.

Wilmington fired 11 shots in the first half and five in the second, but its defense held the one-goal lead.

The host Grizzlies mustered just two shots in each half and tested WC netminder Lauren Galloway once in each half. The shutout is the fifth of the season for the Quakers and the 20th of Galloway’s career.

“The play of Haley Fulton, Katie Bradford and Rileigh Lefever as outside backs was crucial to our success today,” said Kinder. “They got forward into the attack very well and allowed us to pin Franklin back in their defensive third of the field for large portions of the game.”

Wilminton (6-2-0) rounds out the non-conference portion of its schedule at DePauw University (Ind.) Tuesday.