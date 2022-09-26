Golf season ends for BHS, CM, EC girls at WGC

XENIA — The golf season for girls at Blanchester, Clinton-Massie and East Clinton ended Monday in the Division II Sectional Championship at WGC Golf Course.

Stormie Stroud and Kaden Kimple posted the low score among Clinton-Massie golfers with 125s.

Zoey Hupp had the low score for Blanchester while Gretchen Boggs had the low score for East Clinton.

“Zoey and Alivia (Brewster) battled all day in some tough, windy conditions and I was very pleased with their effort,” BHS coach Jamey Grogg said. “This was Zoey’s final match. It has been a pleasure to work with and coach Zoey these past four years. She has worked hard to improve her golf game every year. But, beyond that, she is just an outstanding young lady and she will be missed next season.”

SUMMARY

Sept 26, 2022

Division II Girls Golf

Sectional Tournament

@WGC Golf Course

TEAMS

(District Qualifiers) Alter 383, Carlisle 399, Southeastern 413, Oakwood 436

INDIVIDUALS

Clinton-Massie: Kaden Kimple 65-60-125, Charlotte Robinson 61-67-128, Stormie Stroud 59-66-125, Sammi Jo VanPelt 68-62-130

Blanchester: Zoey Hupp 66-68-134, Alivia Brewster 69-69-148

East Clinton: Madison Frazer 91-97-188, Gretchen Boggs 88-90-178

District Qualifiers: Lekha Choudary (MVS) 91, Tanisha Pallerla (MVS) 91, Aadya Gujja (MVS) 96, Jaiden Smith (NE) 99