Wyss moves up BHS cross country rankings

GOSHEN — Drew Wyss moved up the all-time cross country list at Blanchester High School Monday with his performance at the Goshen Invitational.

Wyss ran fifth out of 124 runners in 17:35 and is now fourth all-time, coach Tiffany Wyss said.

“We are ready to condition hard this week and prepare for our home meet next week,” Wyss said.

Kaci Grillot was the lone BHS girl in the meet, clocking a 32:42.

Also in the boys race, Kaleb Tabor ran 21:53, Carson Wyss 22:18 and Brendon Crothers 26:48.

In the middle school races, Aisley Czaika ran 19:04 in the girls race and Landon Abt finished in 16:31 in the boys race.