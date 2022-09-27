Goshen bests EC reserves, freshmen in 3-set matches

LEES CREEK — The East Clinton junior varsity and freshman volleyball teams were defeated by Goshen Monday night in three-set matches at the EC gym.

The freshman were defeated 11-25, 26-24, 20-25.

Coach Angie Collom said her squad had a come-from-behind win in the second set, scoring the final 10 points of the set. Karsyn Jamison had eight aces in that run, Collom said.

Jamison finished with eight aces, five kills, three blocks and three passes. Colie Murarescu had two kills, three blocks and a pass. Emily Arnold totaled two aces, two kills and six passes. Keira Null had nine passes, two aces and a kill. Hayley Carroll chipped in with 10 passes with Abby Prater had three. Rhi Lytle had four aces and two passes. Kaylin Childers had two passes and a kill.

The junior varsity team started slow in the first set and couldn’t recover, coach Bob Malone said of the 8-25, 25-17, 17-25 loss. In the third set, Malone said he had to move players around because of set restrictions and the team wasn’t able to come together.

Emily Arnold had a point, a kill, a perfect pass and two set assists. Taylor Barton had a point, 13 perfect passes, six digs and an assist. Sydney Beiting had two perfect passes and two digs. Hadlie Clark had nine perfect passes and five digs. Karsyn Jamison had an ace, four kills, a dig and two blocks. Ava Mess had two perfect passes and an assist.

Cheyenne Reed finished with four aces, five points, a kill, a perfect pass, a dig and six assists. Abbi Reynolds had six aces, 13 points, two kills, a perfect pass and two digs. Liz Schiff contributed three points, three kills, 12 perfect passes and seven digs. Makayla Seaman had two kills, two digs, an assist and a block. Colie Murarescu had two points and two digs.