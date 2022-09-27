Scott, Falcons blank Norwood at Irelan Field 2-0

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — With a goal in each half, Clinton-Massie defeated Norwood 2-0 Monday in a non-league boys soccer match at Frank Irelan Field.

Elias Scott made eight saves in goal and gave the Falcons their fourth shutout of the season.

The win ends a three-match winless streak for Clinton-Massie, who is now 6-1-5 on the year.

Holding possession most of the game, the CM coaches said, the Falcons scored in the first half when Wyatt Coblentz assisted Richie Federle’s goal.

Jedd Horner scored the second Massie goals, taking advantage of a miscue by the Norwood goalkeeper, the CM coaches said.