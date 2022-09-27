Youth program sees East Clinton varsity beat Goshen

LEES CREEK — On youth volleyball night, the East Clinton varsity squad put forth one of its best efforts in a 25-17, 25-15, 25-11 win over Goshen.

“This was one of our best ,” coach Sarah Sodini said. “Super proud of the way the girls showed up tonight.”

The youth volleyball program was recognized for the first team during a varsity match, Sodini said.

“This is EC’s first year having youth volleyball teams,” Sodini said. “We have three teams playing in London Elite’s Youth League. We’re excited to see the program and love for the sport grow at EC.”

Statistically in the varsity match, Megan Tong had three aces, a kill, five assists and four digs. Jozie Jones had three aces, a block and two digs. Savannah Tolle had three digs and Aubrie Simpson chipped in two.

Lauren Stonewall and Eryn Bowman had one assist each while Libby Evanshine had two aces, 14 kills, two blocks and two digs. Kami Whiteaker had six aces, a kill and three digs. Jordan Collom had 10 aces and 13 set assists. 10 aces, 13 assists. Lauren Runyon had an ace, seven kills, a block and a dig.