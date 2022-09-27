Senior Sharma, WHS pick up wins on Senior Night

WILMINGTON — On Senior Night, Wilmington senior Chandni Sharma picked up a win to help the Hurricane defeat New Richmond 4-1 in SBAAC American Division action on the WHS courts.

“Nice win for Chandni on Senior Night,” WHS coach Doug Cooper said. “She has been the rock on this team and has earned the love, respect, and admiration of her teammates.”

The Hurricane is 6-10 overall, 3-6 in the American Division. The Lions drop to 7-10, 2-7.

“Layna (Holmes), Reagan (Henry) at singles and Cary (Holliday) and Bailey (Wheeler) at doubles are really finishing the year strong. They’ve all shown so much growth this season. It’s been fun to watch,” said Cooper.

Holmes trailed 3-4 in the first and second sets then rallied big time for a 6-4, 7-5 win.

“She’s a warrior,” Cooper said.

SUMMARY

Sept 27, 2022

@Wilmington High School

Wilmington 4, New Richmond 1

Singles

1: Chandni Sharma def Rebecca Holbrook 6-1, 6-2

2: Layna Holmes def Karly Gilpin 6-4, 7-5

3: Reagan Henry def Nick Colonel 6-0, 6-7 (3-7), 6-2

Doubles

1: Cary Holliday, Bailey Weeler def Audrey Fauss, Emily Redmond 7-5, 6-1

2: Sofia Castillo, Josie Heys were def by Payton Ollendick, Vivian Kissmer 2-6, 3-6