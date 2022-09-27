BHS boys golf season ends at Reid Park North sectional

SPRINGFIELD — The Blanchester boys golf season ended Tuesday at the Division II Sectional golf tournament at Reid Park North golf course.

Evan Malott had a 117 (64-53) for the Wildcats. Andrew Osborn withdrew from the tournament because of illness, coach Aaron Lawson said.

Grant Woodruff of St. Paris Graham was the tournament medalist with an 81. Griffin Turner of Greenon, Tate Armstrong of Urbana and Merrick Peterson of Greenon also qualified to the district tournament as individuals.

Teams qualifying were Greeneview, Springfield Northwestern, Kenton Ridge and Springfield Shawnee