Dogs beat Cane, stay unbeaten in American


Photo by Gordon Cordell, Shades of Excellence Photography

WILMINGTON — Batavia remained unbeaten in league play with a 4-0 win over Wilmington in SBAAC American Division play Tuesday at Alumni Field.

Wilmington is 3-9 overall and 0-6 in the American.

Batavia is 5-4-2 overall and 5-0 in league play.

Coach Pat Black said the Hurricane played a good game and fought to the end.

