Falcons rally to tie Mustangs 2-2

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Clinton-Massie rallied for a 2-2 tie Tuesday with Lynchburg-Clay in non-league girls soccer action at Frank Irelan Field.

The Falcons go to 9-0-2 on the year with the tie.

“Super proud of the team and all the seniors,” Massie coach Julio Madrigal said. “We fought hard in a great match and we showed a lot of heart and desire to work hard after being down 1-0 at halftime.”

Coach Madrigal said the back line of Ella Mefford, Leah Binau, Gracie Wallen and Vada Nesbit played a great game.

Aiden Eades had both Massie goals while Kayla Wilson and McKenna Branham had assists.

In goal, Ava Dondero had seven saves and Peyton Bills made six.