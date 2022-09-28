Week 7 Preview: Wilmington at Goshen

Coming off two impressive wins and facing a team that has struggled to start the season, it wasn’t a surprise Wilmington came out a little flat last week against Batavia.

Despite playing in front of a large Homecoming crowd, the Hurricane got off to a slow start then poured it on to the tune of 62-14.

“We were way too laxed early but figured it out and played well,” WHS head coach Ryan Evans said. “I thought it was a good game for all three phases.”

The Hurricane (3-3, 1-0) stay in SBAAC American Division competition by traveling to Jim Brown Stadium Friday night to face the Goshen Warriors (1-5, 0-1).

“Warriors, as a whole, are young,” Evans said. “They have a ton of plays out of a couple different formations. They are big on defense and will play consistently on special teams.”

Goshen is 0-2 in back-to-back weeks against Clinton County teams. They lost to Blanchester in Week 5 and Clinton-Massie in Week 6.

The Hurricane lost their first three games this season but have won three in a row.

“I have a ton of respect for those (first three) teams but we beat ourselves,” Evans said. “I don’t care who we play against you have to give max effort and in the first three games we did not. I am happy where the team is at this point. We are winning and have corrected a lot of the issues from the first three games. We are headed in the right direction.”

One of the issues may have been simply confidence.

“(Confidence) it’s a huge deal. Just like an adult when you are confident in what you’re doing you will perform better,” said Evans.

Wilmington has won the last two meetings with Goshen 45-7 in 2021 and 21-14 in 2020. Prior to that, upon joining in the SBAAC, the Warriors won three in a row against the Hurricane by a combined score of 132-65.

Wilmington’s Darrick Perdue is among the top defensive players in the SBAAC this season. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/09/web1_FB6_wPerdue2GC-2.jpg Wilmington’s Darrick Perdue is among the top defensive players in the SBAAC this season.

WHS visits Goshen seeking 4th straight win

By Mark Huber [email protected]

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email [email protected] or on Twitter @wnjsports

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email [email protected] or on Twitter @wnjsports