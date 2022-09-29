Week 5 Preview: John Carroll at Wilmington College

It’s been 11 years since a Wilmington College football team defeated John Carroll University.

11 long years.

And by long I mean … well, take a look.

Final scores in the series in recent years, all in favor of the Blue Streaks, have been 50-7, 42-0, 66-19, 72-14, 67-7, 62-14, 69-0, 63-3, 34-7, 44-7, 38-17.

For those playing along at home, that is an average score of 55 to 8.

It doesn’t seem that close.

So Wilmington College will try to snap that long losing streak 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Townsend Field when John Carroll comes calling.

The Quakers are 3-1 on the year and 2-1 in the OAC after defeating Capital last week 34-31.

The Blue Streaks are 3-1 on the year, but are coming off an upset of No. 18 Heidelberg 24-7 last week.

Digital ticketing will be used for the contest. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets ahead of game time at the Wilmington College football homepage.

Wilmington’s defense led by Jarod Lee and Joey Weikel will face a John Carroll squad led by quarterback Joe Collins. Collins completed 74 percent of his passes against Heidelberg. Evan McVay averages 93 yards a game on the ground.

Adam Dixon is averaging more than 300 yards per game through his first four starts at quarterback for the Quakers. Ace Taylor, Itika Wynn Jr. and Lathan Jones are a trio of pass catchers who will give any defense fits.

The WC offense will face a John Carroll defense that has allowed just 14 points on OAC teams in the last two games.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/09/web1_Logo_WCQuakers-18.jpg

Blue Streaks visit Townsend Field 1:30 p.m. Saturday in big OAC battle