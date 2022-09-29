EC’s Ellis, Falcons qualified for district tournament

MIAMISBURG — For the first time since 2016, the Clinton-Massie boys golf team has qualified for next week’s Division II Southwest District golf tournament.

Playing Thursday at Pipestone Golf Course in the Division II Sectional tournament, the Falcons were third in the team standings, with the top four advancing.

Also, East Clinton’s Nathan Ellis qualified as an individual. The top four individuals not on a qualifying team also advance to next week’s district event. Ellis had an 81.

For the Falcons, Andy Steed led the way with a 78 as the team had a 342 total.

“I was very proud of the guys,” coach Phil Larrick said of his CM squad. “Conditions were extremely tough. It was very helpful having coach (Clayton) Morgan and (athletic director Brian) Carey keeping me informed and letting us know everyone was struggling.

“All I keep telling the guys was to hang in there and keep fighting. they made several clutch putts going down the stretch.”

SUMMARY

Sept 29, 2022

Division II Sectional

@Pipestone Golf Course

TEAMS

Top 4 teams: Alter 296, Chaminade Julienne 317, Clinton-Massie 342, Fenwick 343

INDIVIDUALS

CM: Andy Steed 37-41-78, Owen Goodwin 44-39-83, Logan Miller 42-45-87, Conner Stulz 50-44-94, Cam Morgan 56-62-118

EC: Nathan Ellis 40-41-81, Dakota Collom 44-60-104, Mitchell Ellis 51-56-107, Austin Kmatz 60-67-127, Aiden Walker 61-59-120