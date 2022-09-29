WHS tennis makes it four straight wins

NEW RICHMOND — Wilmington won a close match at first doubles and defeated New Richmond 3-2 Thursday in SBAAC American Division tennis action.

Winners of four straight matches, Wilmington is 8-10 overall and finishes 4-6 in the American Division.

New Richmond is 2-8 in league play and 7-11 on the year.

Bailey Wheeler and Cary Holliday were 6-4, 2-6, 6-3 winners at first doubles.

“That was a nice win for Bailey and Cary to knock off a couple of senior first and second singles players,” WHS coach Doug Cooper said. “They’ve come such a long way this year and have really piled on a lot of wins in the second half of the season.”

Cooper said Layna Holmes, a winner at second singles, is playing very smart and is proving to be a leader on the court.

Of first singles player Chandni Sharma, Cooper said, “Great to see Chandni having such a strong finish to her senior season. Life at first singles is not easy and she’s handled it very well. We are really going to miss her presence on the team next year.”

SUMMARY

Sept 29, 2022

@New Richmond High School

Wilmington 3, New Richmond 2

Singles

1: Chandni Sharma def Nicole Colonell 6-1, 6-2

2: Layna Holmes def Audrey Fauss 6-0, 6-1

3: Jenna Pletcher was def by Emily Redmond 0-6, 0-6

Doubles

1: Cary Holliday, Bailey Wheeler def Rebecca Hollbrook, Karly Gilpin 6-4, 2-6, 6-3

2: Sofia Castillo, Josie Heys were def by Payton Ollendick, Vivian Kissner 0-6, 6-1, 7-10