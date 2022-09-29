Falcons win big over Hurricane at Alumni Field 11-0

WILMINGTON — After stubbing their toe with a tie on Tuesday, Clinton-Massie got back on the winning track Thursday with an 11-0 victory over Wilmington at Alumni Field.

The SBAAC American Division win puts Massie at 9-0-2 overall and 6-0 in the division.

Wilmington is 3-10, 0-7. The Hurricane lost at Clinton-Massie earlier in the year, 9-1.

Marina Feldhaus took scoring honors for the Falcons with four goals. Sydney Crowe had three goals and Aiden Eades tallied two. Kayla Wilson and Macy Kreider also scored goals for the Massie squad.

The match featured three of the top scorers in the SBAAC. In fact, Sydney Crowe’s 22 goals is best among American Division players and tied for second overall.

Eades has 20 goals and is second in the American while Wilmington’s Taylor Noszka has 19 goals for the year, despite being blanked in this match.

McKenna Branham had four assists with Wilson and Kreider collecting two each. Crowe, Eades and Brittany Shockley had one assist each.

In goal, Ava Dondero had four saves for Clinton-Massie and Peyton Bills had three.