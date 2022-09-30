WHS reserves win tight battle with CMHS

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — In a tight battle throughout, Wilmington outlasted Clinton-Massie Thursday in junior varsity volleyball action at Brian P. Mudd Court.

All three sets were decided by just two points with the Hurricane coming out on top, 27-25, 24-26, 25-23.

Alli Bayless led Wilmington with 13 points while Kyli Lambcke had nine points.

Lilly Trentman served seven points and Adrianna Eltzroth and Layla Reynolds served five points each.

Riley Gerber had four points, Lauren Diels two, Aidynne Tippett two and Lauren Harmeling had one.