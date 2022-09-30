Buck Strong shoots 55, wins Harvest of Gold golf outing

The Buck Strong team of Stephen Harris, Jarrett Patton, Jerry Cowin and Lee Curtis won the 15th annual Harvest of Gold golf outing Saturday at Majestic Springs Golf Course.

The Buck Strong team had a 55 while the runnerup Queen’s team of Mary Kay Vance, Gary Vance, Greg Vance and Garrett Vance had a 61.

The tournament gold sponsor is ATSG.

Other teams participating were ATSG 1 of Chris Brown, Tom Burchell, Dylan Greer, Seth Hazlett had 66, Williams Family of Zach Williams, Tyler Williams, Jake and Adam had 69, and the ATSG 2 team of Kris Grooms, Terry Grooms, Brady Harp and Ryan Lewis did not finish.

Prize winners were Jarrett Patton for the longest drive, Kris Grooms for the longest putt made and Jarrett Patton for the closest to the pin. The 50/50 pot winner was Jerry Cowin, who returned the money to Harvest of Gold.

Hole sponsors were ATSG, BMBC, Bob Groves Tire Services, Bush Auto, Donatos Pizza, Fall Creek Friends, Fox Towing & Truck Service, Ison Family Restaurants (McDonald’s Rombach & 68 North), Southern State Community College, Wilmington College, Wilmington Savings Bank.

Donations of gifts and raffle items were made by Quali-Tee Designs (gifts and plaques), R&L Carriers, Marque Jones, Eleanor Harris, Pastor Kurtis Summerville, Pastor Scott Latimer, Yvonne Williams, Tiara Harris, Larita Harris-Jones, Ison Family McDonald’s, Donatos Pizza, Southern State Community College, Tara Williams, Majestic Springs Golf Club and Busam Car Dealership (2-year car lease).

In addition to ATSG as gold sponsor, Cathy and Brian Bourgraf were silver sponsors, LT Land Development; Phil and Vicki Snow; and Deer Brook Properties were bronze sponsors.

Other donations were made to Harvest of Gold by Tim Rudduck, Presbyterian Women/Blanket Bunch, Buckley, Miller, Wright & Raizk Law Office, Peelle, McCoy Law Offices, LPA, Bob Ginter, Fred Ertel, Bob Groves Tire Service and Mary Kay Vance.

Queen’s team of Mary Kay Vance, Gary Vance, Greg Vance and Garrett Vance https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/09/web1_GLF_hogVance-1.jpg Queen’s team of Mary Kay Vance, Gary Vance, Greg Vance and Garrett Vance Buck Strong team of Jarrett Patton, Jerry Cowin, Lee Curtis, Stephen Harris https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/09/web1_GLF_hogBuckstrong-1.jpg Buck Strong team of Jarrett Patton, Jerry Cowin, Lee Curtis, Stephen Harris