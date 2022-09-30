WILMINGTON — Clinton-Massie and Wilmington played to a 0-0 draw Thursday in SBAAC American Division boys soccer action at Alumni Field.

Wilmington is 1-4-4 overall and 1-2-3 in the American Division.

Massie, also fit to be tied in a manner of speaking, is 6-1-6 overall and 2-5 in league play.

The Falcons had tied three of their last four matches, dating back to a 1-0 loss to Roger Bacon Sept. 13.

Wilmington also tied Massie in the first meeting Aug. 25, 1-1.

Coming in to the match, Wilmington had not lost to Clinton-Massie dating back to the 2019 season. That year, the Falcons won both matches but the Hurricane won both in 2020 and 2021 before the two ties this season.

Levi Cochran made 11 saves for the Hurricane in goals.

WHS produced nine shots but none found the back of the net.