Orcutt on Fantasy Football: Some surprise starts as season takes shape

Welcome to my Fantasy Football weekly Start/Sit advice column.

Once a week I will provide you with Start/Sit advice for your Fantasy Football lineups. This column will focus on some obvious Starts (Always Start your Studs) and hopefully some not so obvious. I will also give you some matchups to shy away from, those will be your Sits. Let’s get started.

QB

Start: Jared Goff vs Seahawks

QB Jared Goff has quietly put together a decent fantasy football season. He is 11th in points (57.42) and points per game (19.14). Seattle is middle of the road against QBs and is allowing 19 pts per game. This game could quietly be a higher scorer game. Start Jared Goff this week.

Start: Geno Smith at Lions

I know, I started off this Start/Sit with some winners. Smith isn’t setting the world on fire; he is the 19th ranked QB and is scoring 14 points per game. This is a plus matchup for Smith, as he faces a Lions defense that is friendly to QBs allowing 26.3 points per game to QBs. At this point with the injuries, you may have to put him in some lineups.

Sleepers: Kirk Cousin at Saints (9:30 a.m. Sunday start in London); Derek Carr vs Broncos; Russell Wilson at Raiders

Sit: Carson Wentz at Cowboys

Wentz started off the season on fire but last week he was shut down by the Eagles, and I expect the same thing this week against the Cowboys. The Cowboy’s defense is legit and has held opposing QB to 14.8 points per game. The Commanders have allowed 15 sacks (5 per game) and the Cowboys have 13 sacks (4 per game). I wouldn’t trust Wentz this week.

Sit: Zach Wilson at Steelers

I wouldn’t trust Zach Wilson in his first game back from his knee injury. The Steelers aren’t a juggernaut defense, but playing in Pittsburgh is rough place, and the Steelers defense will blitz and show Wilson things he has probably never seen before.

RB

Start: Alvin Kamara vs Vikings

It has been a struggle for Kamara owners this year, but this could be the breakout. Saints QB Andy Dalton will check down to the RB and lean on the play-action pass. The Saints also lost WR Michael Thomas, opening up reception options for Dalton. RBs are averaging 21 points per game vs the Vikings.

Start: Austin Ekeler at Texans

This is a similar narrative to Alvin Kamara, slow start to the season with a good matchup. Ekeler had Covid and missed the chance to play against the Texans last season and told players to play Justin Jackson and he had a good game. The Texans just allowed Khail Herbert to gash them for 157 yards. Start Ekeler with confidence.

Sleeper: Jamal Williams vs Seahawks; Khail Herbert vs Giants; Breece Hall at Steelers

Sit: Jeff Wilson vs Rams

The Rams are the top defense against the run. They are only allowing 67 yards per game and 6.0 fantasy points per game to RBs. The 49ers offense struggled last week in the first week of Jimmy Garoppolo at QB, I think this week they struggle to move the ball again.

Sit: Josh Jacobs vs Broncos

The Denver Broncos are only allowing 7.7 points per game to opposing teams. Josh Jacobs has also not really gotten going. He is the 29 RB on the season and averaging 10 points per game. This is a situation that I would avoid.

WR

Start: Ameri Cooper vs Falcons

The Falcons are the 4th worst team against WRs allowing 30 points per game to the WR. Cooper has been putting up points (#4 WR the past two weeks, 24 points per game) and stats the last two weeks as he has become the favorite target of QB Jacoby Brissett.

Start: CeeDee Lamb at Commanders

Last week I said to start WR AJ Brown at the Commanders and he caught 5 passes for 85 yards and a TD. This week let’s go back to the well and start CeeDee Lamb. Lamb has been a consistent WR for Cooper Rush averaging 18.9 fantasy points per game with Rush.

Sleeper: Brandin Cooks vs Chargers; Mack Hollins vs Broncos; Richie James vs Bears

Sit: Allen Robinson vs 49ers

It is time to sit Robinson (if you can). This has not been his season, yet. Now he gets the 49ers that are only allowing 15 points per game to opposing WRs. Robinson has only had 7.3 points per game. This game against the 49ers is not the time I want to try to get Robinson going.

Sit: Packers WRs vs Patriots

Who are the best Packers WRs? Allen Lazard, Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson? I wouldn’t experiment this week with the Packers WRs against the Patriots Defense that is only allowing 15 points per game to the WR position. Hold off on starting Packers WRs this week.

TE

Start: Robert Tonyan vs Patriots

Someone has to catch the ball from Rodgers and Tonyan has his trust. The Patriots are allowing 11.7 point per week to the TE. I think you would be happy with 11 points from the TE position. Tonyan was targeted 7 times last week and had 9.70 points. Trust Tonyan again this week.

Sleeper: David Njoku vs Falcons; Austin Hooper at Colts; Dawson Knox at Ravens

Sit: Irv Smith Jr. at Saints

The New Orleans Saints have only allowed 78 total yards to TEs this season. Smith Jr. has seen 50% of the snap share for 16 total targets. He just isn’t getting the volume and can’t be counted on in London against the Saints.

Thank you for reading my Start/Sit Column. You can find this and the rest of my work over at FantasyHolics on Facebook. https://www.facebook.com/FantasyHolics

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/09/web1_Orcutt_Jeremiah-8.jpg

By Jeremiah Orcutt FantasyHolics

An Air Force veteran, Jeremiah Orcutt is from Hillsboro. You can find the rest of his work year round on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/FantasyHolics.

An Air Force veteran, Jeremiah Orcutt is from Hillsboro. You can find the rest of his work year round on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/FantasyHolics.