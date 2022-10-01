Week 7 Final: East Clinton 26, Mississinawa Valley 22

UNION CITY — With every reason to buckle under the pressure, East Clinton stood tall in the face adversity and escaped Mississinawa Valley with a 26-22 win Friday night.

The Week 7 opponent was originally Fayetteville-Perry but that school dropped football prior to the start of the current season.

So the Astros found a playing partner and made the long bus ride to near the Indiana border.

The win gives the Astros a 2-5 record while the Blackhawks drop to 1-6

East Clinton, who hadn’t led in a game this season since the fourth quarter of Week 1, struck early when Isaiah Conger found the end zone. With Dameon Williams two-point conversion, the Astros were up 8-0.

The Blackhawks rallied, converting a fourth down and 15 play to get on the scoreboard.

East Clinton took a 14-6 lead into the intermission when Glenn Peacock scored from two yards out with 1:40 to go til halftime.

Conger made it a two touchdown night in the third quarter but East Clinton misfired on the extra point. The score was setup by Williams, who had a big punt return to put EC at first and goal from the six.

After Mississinawa Valley made it 20-14, Williams scored a touchdown of his own to give East Clinton a 26-14 cushion with 9:42 to play in the game.

But the Blackhawks came right back with a long pass for a touchdown with 8:52 to play. EC’s lead was down to 26-22.

The snowball kept rolling as East Clinton fumbled the ensuing kickoff and Mississinawa Valley recovered.

Here is where a team that has lost five in a row by fairly big margins could easily have said, “Here we go again.”

But East Clinton did not. The Astros held on fourth down and did just enough to secure the win and halt the losing streak at five.

