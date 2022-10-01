Week 7 Final: Wilmington 48, Goshen 7

GOSHEN — For the fourth straight week, the Wilmington football team had a blowout win.

Led by Aiden Price’s three touchdown performance and another sterling effort by the defense, Wilmington cruised to a 48-7 win over Goshen at Jim Brown Stadium Friday night.

The SBAAC American Division victory puts WHS at 2-0 in the division and 4-3 overall.

Western Brown also is 2-0 in the division after a 50-28 win Friday over Clinton-Massie.

Goshen drops to 0-2 in league play, 1-6 in all games.

After losing three games by 29 total points to start the Ryan Evans era, Wilmington has won four in a row by a combined 204-21.

Things get much tougher from here on out, though, as the Hurricane steps up the competition against New Richmond, Western Brown and Clinton-Massie to close the season.

Thad Stuckey opened the scoring at 5:51 of the first period with his first touchdowns on the night. Jonathan Custis made his first point after touchdown of the night for a 7-0 lead.

Caydn Denniston scored with 1:58 to play in the opening period and with the Custis PAT it was 14-0 and the rout was on.

Price scored from 10 yards out and then Luke Achtermann scored yet another defensive touchdown with a pick-6 and early in the second quarter it was 27-0 WHS.

Price scored back-to-back touchdowns for WHS, the second of which came with 16 seconds to play until half after Achtermann blocked a Goshen punt.

Stuckey’s 90 yard run late in the third got the Huricane close but it was Bryson Schutte who recovered a fumble in the end zone for the final TD of the night.

