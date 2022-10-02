Seabaugh fifth at Cross the Creek Invitational

WASHINGTON CH — East Clinton’s Molly Seabaugh finished fifth Saturday in the Cross the Creek Invitational.

Seabaugh ran 21:05.11 to earn the top five finish in the girls race.

Dylan Arnold led the East Clinton boys to a 10th place team finish. Arnold was 29th among individuals in 18:48.72.

SUMMARY

Oct 1, 2022

Cross the Creek Invitational

@Washington Court House

Boys Varsity Results

Teams (Top 4)

Fairfield 68, Hillsboro 77, Jackson 79, Whiteoak 79. Also East Clinton 253

Individuals

(1) Landen Eyre, WO, 15:33.35; (29) Dylan Arnold, EC, 18:48.72; (57) Dru Simmons, EC, 19:52.55; (62) Nick Gates, EC, 19:59.96; (66) Jacob George, EC, 20:28.13; (73) Hayden Beiting, EC, 21:12.96; (76) Jackson Seabaugh, EC, 21:37.04; (77) Elyon Hackman, EC, 21:37.36; (110) Clive Johnson, EC, 28:27.57

Girls Varsity Results

Teams (Top 4)

Hillsboro 32 Zane Trace 66 Grove City Christian 75 Paint Valley 90

Individuals

(1) Maria Souther (ZT) 18:47.9; (5) Molly Seabaugh, EC, 21:05.11; (32) Kaylyn Deaton, EC, 23:50.7;