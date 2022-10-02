Wilmington, East Clinton JH teams run at Cross the Creek

WASHINGTON CH — East Clinton and Wilmington competed Saturday in the Cross the Creek Invitational junior high cross country races.

The Wilmington boys were fourth overall with Cooper Short leading the way with a fourth place finish. His time was 13:16.56.

East Clinton’s top runner was Landen Kaun who was 37th in 15:06.1.

On the girls side, Jordyn Hacker of East Clinton was 39th in 18:39.25 and Kara Ellis of Wilmington was 41st in 18:44.2.

SUMMARY

Oct 1, 2022

Cross the Creek Invitational

@Washington Court House

Boys JH Results

Teams (top 4)

Fairfield 77, Eastern Brown 78, Hillsboro 81, Wilmington 84

Individuals

(1) Rason Brunck, HI, 12:38.6; (4) Cooper Short, WIL, 13:16.56; (9) Max McCoy, WIL, 13:31.31; (18) Holden Wulff, WIL, 13:55.47; (23) Earich Knox, WIL, 14:08.08; (37) Landen Kaun, EC, 15:06.1; (47) Max McDermott, WIL, 15:24.09; (58) Leviticus Schlabach, WIL, 16:16.83; (66) Scotty Hall, WIL, 16:40.68; (78) Ben Gates EC, 18:58.07; (82) Eoin Hackmann, EC, 20:49.05; (87) Zen Trimble, WIL, 26:35.47

Girls JH Results

Teams (top 4)

Miami Trace 44, Bishop Flaget 64, Eastern Brown 73, Urbana 76

Individuals

(1) Gabriella Maranzana, BF, 13:42.85; (39) Jordyn Hacker, EC, 18:39.25; (41) Kara Ellis, WIL, 18:44.2; (61) Cecilia Hackney, WIL, 22:40.85; (64) De’ja Holley, WIL, 27:23.72